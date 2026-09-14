Decades of Betrayal: Husband Admits to Drugging and Assaulting Wife

A British man admitted to the long-term abuse of his wife, confessing in court to a series of serious charges including drugging and raping her repeatedly over 20 years. The admission came just before his trial was scheduled to start in Manchester.

The man, who remains unnamed to protect the victim's identity, pleaded guilty to 45 charges at the Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court. Among these are 21 counts of rape, 15 counts of assault by penetration, and a count of administering a stupefying substance.

Prosecutors revealed that several other men, aged between 28 and 74, faced accusations of sexually abusing the victim from 2018 to 2025. These men have denied the allegations and will stand trial shortly, with proceedings expected to extend over several months.