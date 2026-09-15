Students' Movement Gains Momentum as Serbian President Announces Resignation

Serbia is facing a significant political shake-up as President Aleksandar Vucic has declared his intention to resign later this month, planning to step into the race for prime minister. This announcement comes in response to mounting pressure from the 'Students Win' movement which has sparked widespread anti-corruption protests.

On Monday, a massive rally in central Belgrade saw thousands of supporters come together to back the candidates of the 'Students Win' movement. The demonstration marked a pivotal moment, as student leaders have been at the forefront of demanding systemic change in the government's functioning.

With Vucic's government accused of corruption and exerting undue influence over media entities, the opposition, including some major parties like the Democratic Party, has united to support the student-driven call for a reset of state institutions.