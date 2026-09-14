Ukraine's Leadership Shakeup: Prosecutor General Dismissal Amid Corruption Probe
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged lawmakers to quickly approve the dismissal of Ukraine's Prosecutor General following a corruption investigation. Ruslan Kravchenko, the outgoing prosecutor, resigned after being implicated and had issued a notice of suspicion against the head of the anti-corruption agency before stepping down.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has requested that lawmakers expedite the dismissal of Ukraine's Prosecutor General amid ongoing corruption allegations.
The outgoing Prosecutor General, Ruslan Kravchenko, resigned last week as a corruption probe reached his office.
Before his resignation, Kravchenko took the significant step of signing a notice of suspicion against Ukraine's top anti-corruption agency head.