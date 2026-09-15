Current World News Briefs

In a chilling admission, a British man pleaded guilty to charges of drugging and raping his wife over more than two decades, right before his trial was to begin. The allegations were made public at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court, where he faced 45 charges after previously admitting to 15 offences.

In the US, a federal judge prevented President Trump's administration from implementing a new rule to limit the stay of foreign students and journalists. This legal intervention supports unions and educational advocacy groups against the Department of Homeland Security's impending rule change.

International political developments also feature prominently. The Kremlin favors Trump's call for Ukraine to cease strikes on Russian energy facilities. Meanwhile, Argentina's president plans legislation aimed at sanctions against companies in the Falklands, and EU envoys extend Russia sanctions deliberations. These narratives indicate shifting global alliances and geopolitical tensions.