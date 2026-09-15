Senegal's Ambitious Debt Plan: A Step Forward in G20 Framework

World Bank President Ajay Banga plans to meet with Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye to discuss Senegal's debt restructuring under the G20 Common Framework. The meeting aims to expedite the process, leveraging lessons from past cases. Senegal intends to use an enhanced version of the framework excluding regional currency borrowings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 05:56 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 05:56 IST
Senegal's Ambitious Debt Plan: A Step Forward in G20 Framework
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The World Bank's President, Ajay Banga, is set to hold talks with Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye regarding Senegal's application for debt restructuring under the G20 Common Framework. Banga aims to utilize the reforms within the G20 debt treatment process to facilitate a swift resolution in Senegal's favor.

Originally launched in 2020, the framework was designed to assist the world's poorest nations in restructuring their debt. However, the process often proves lengthy and complex. Recent efforts, including the creation of the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable, aim to streamline negotiations by involving relevant stakeholders and providing a transparent roadmap.

Senegal has announced plans to employ an enhanced version of the framework, following a $2.2 billion loan agreement with the IMF. This approach excludes regional CFA franc borrowings. President Faye is also slated to meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, aiming to chart a new path toward debt reorganization.

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