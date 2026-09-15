Supreme Court Upholds Block on USPS Rule Targeting Mail-in Ballots

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to allow the enforcement of a controversial U.S. Postal Service rule aimed at mail-in ballots, posing a significant hurdle to President Donald Trump's attempts to restrict mail voting before the November midterm elections. This decision maintains the injunction ordered by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani.

The justices, primarily with a conservative majority, refused to lift the injunction, with Justice Samuel Alito and Justice Clarence Thomas dissenting. Critics, including voting rights groups, argue this USPS measure could obstruct the delivery of valid ballots and disenfranchise numerous voters as the crucial election period nears.

While the administration contends the measure is to prevent voter fraud — a claim with limited evidence — the courts have consistently upheld the protection of voting rights over potential policy changes. With midterms approaching, the issue underscores ongoing tensions between state and federal control over election processes.