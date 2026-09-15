Jean Smart's Emmy Milestone: Breaking Records with 'Hacks'

In a remarkable achievement, Jean Smart claimed her fifth consecutive Emmy for her portrayal of Deborah Vance in HBO Max's 'Hacks,' setting a record as the first actress to win the best comedy actress award for every season of a series.

Hosted by Mariska Hargitay, the Emmy ceremony diverged from tradition by not featuring a comedian as emcee. The event provided a moment of levity amidst Hollywood's struggles, including production cutbacks and concerns over AI and potential mergers.

The Awards highlighted other standout performances, like Kate O'Flynn's role in 'Widow's Bay.' Meanwhile, the industry closely watched as 'The Pitt' and 'Pluribus' vied for the night's top drama honors. Winners are selected by over 27,000 members of the Television Academy.