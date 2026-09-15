Jean Smart's Emmy Milestone: Breaking Records with 'Hacks'

Jean Smart won her fifth consecutive Emmy for her role in 'Hacks,' making her the first to win best comedy actress for every season of a show's run. The award ceremony also addressed Hollywood's current challenges, such as production cutbacks and industry anxieties over AI and mergers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 05:55 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 05:55 IST
Jean Smart's Emmy Milestone: Breaking Records with 'Hacks'
Jean Smart

In a remarkable achievement, Jean Smart claimed her fifth consecutive Emmy for her portrayal of Deborah Vance in HBO Max's 'Hacks,' setting a record as the first actress to win the best comedy actress award for every season of a series.

Hosted by Mariska Hargitay, the Emmy ceremony diverged from tradition by not featuring a comedian as emcee. The event provided a moment of levity amidst Hollywood's struggles, including production cutbacks and concerns over AI and potential mergers.

The Awards highlighted other standout performances, like Kate O'Flynn's role in 'Widow's Bay.' Meanwhile, the industry closely watched as 'The Pitt' and 'Pluribus' vied for the night's top drama honors. Winners are selected by over 27,000 members of the Television Academy.

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