Senator Sanders' Call for AI Development Pause Treaty

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders urged President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign a treaty focused on pausing the development of advanced AI systems. Sanders made this appeal during a speech delivered in Washington, emphasizing the need for international collaboration on this issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 23:01 IST
Senator Sanders' Call for AI Development Pause Treaty
Bernie Sanders

In a significant call for action, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has urged President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to endorse a treaty aimed at halting the development of advanced artificial intelligence systems.

The appeal was made during a speech given in Washington, where Sanders emphasized the importance of international collaboration in addressing the burgeoning challenges posed by AI advancements.

This proposal highlights the urgent need to regulate and manage the growth of AI technologies, ensuring they do not outpace thoughtful human oversight and control.

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