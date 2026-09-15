Senator Sanders' Call for AI Development Pause Treaty

In a significant call for action, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has urged President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to endorse a treaty aimed at halting the development of advanced artificial intelligence systems.

The appeal was made during a speech given in Washington, where Sanders emphasized the importance of international collaboration in addressing the burgeoning challenges posed by AI advancements.

This proposal highlights the urgent need to regulate and manage the growth of AI technologies, ensuring they do not outpace thoughtful human oversight and control.