EU Faces Hostility: A Test of Strength and Unity

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlights the challenges faced by the EU in an increasingly hostile world during her State of the Union address. She emphasized the threats from territorial wars, industrial competition, and narrative battles aiming to undermine European confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 12:47 IST
EU Faces Hostility: A Test of Strength and Unity
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During the State of the Union address in Strasbourg, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen voiced concerns about the EU confronting 'an openly hostile world.' She highlighted that Europe is witnessing a territorial war of aggression and nearby eruptions that pose significant threats.

Von der Leyen further addressed the competitive pressures arising from industrial capacities continuously shaping global competition. These industrial challenges are critical as they redefine Europe's economic strategies and alliances.

Additionally, the president pointed out the ongoing battle of narratives, which seeks to erode confidence within Europe. This narrative warfare threatens to destabilize the EU's socio-political fabric, emphasizing the need for unity and strategic resilience.

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