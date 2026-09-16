EU Faces Hostility: A Test of Strength and Unity

During the State of the Union address in Strasbourg, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen voiced concerns about the EU confronting 'an openly hostile world.' She highlighted that Europe is witnessing a territorial war of aggression and nearby eruptions that pose significant threats.

Von der Leyen further addressed the competitive pressures arising from industrial capacities continuously shaping global competition. These industrial challenges are critical as they redefine Europe's economic strategies and alliances.

Additionally, the president pointed out the ongoing battle of narratives, which seeks to erode confidence within Europe. This narrative warfare threatens to destabilize the EU's socio-political fabric, emphasizing the need for unity and strategic resilience.