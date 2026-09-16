Gaza Tragedy: Rescue Efforts Amidst Collapsed Building Chaos

Rescue workers in Gaza sifted through the debris of a bombed-out apartment building that collapsed overnight, killing at least 12 Palestinians, including five children. The incident exposes the persistent threat faced by residents living in approximately 2,000 damaged buildings, a result of Israeli airstrikes across the region.

Video footage obtained by Reuters depicted rescue workers in a desperate struggle to extract two individuals from beneath a fallen wall. Civil defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal emphasized the peril as he carried a blood-stained child from the wreckage. Raed Al-Dahshan, director of Gaza City's civil defense service, mentioned that 10 families resided in the building, holding onto hopes for survivors.

Alessandro Mrakic of the U.N. Development Programme described the challenges faced by rescue teams, lacking the necessary machinery due to restrictions imposed by Israel. As the aftermath continues, warnings were issued to avoid damaged buildings at risk of collapse, especially with the approaching winter. Ongoing diplomatic tensions underscore the complex backdrop to the tragedy.