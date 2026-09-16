India Condemns Pakistani Naval Incident
India's foreign ministry summoned the top Pakistani diplomat in New Delhi to lodge a protest regarding a collision at sea involving Pakistani and Indian naval units. The ministry criticized Pakistani naval conduct as unacceptable and unprofessional.
India's foreign ministry on Wednesday summoned the chief Pakistani diplomat in New Delhi, expressing a strong protest over an incident at sea.
The ministry condemned what it described as the "unacceptable and unprofessional conduct" of Pakistani naval units responsible for a collision with India's navy.
The diplomatic exchange further strains the already tense relations between the two neighboring nations regarding maritime activities.
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