India Condemns Pakistani Naval Incident

India's foreign ministry summoned the top Pakistani diplomat in New Delhi to lodge a protest regarding a collision at sea involving Pakistani and Indian naval units. The ministry criticized Pakistani naval conduct as unacceptable and unprofessional.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 12:47 IST
India Condemns Pakistani Naval Incident
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India's foreign ministry on Wednesday summoned the chief Pakistani diplomat in New Delhi, expressing a strong protest over an incident at sea.

The ministry condemned what it described as the "unacceptable and unprofessional conduct" of Pakistani naval units responsible for a collision with India's navy.

The diplomatic exchange further strains the already tense relations between the two neighboring nations regarding maritime activities.

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