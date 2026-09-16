European Markets Bounce Back Ahead of Fed Decision

European markets staged a comeback on Wednesday, buoyed by a pause in the oil price rally, as investors awaited a critical monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve. The STOXX 600 climbed 0.4% to 636.81 points, bolstered by gains in major indices like Germany's DAX, which also rose 0.4%.

Market attention centered on the Federal Reserve's anticipated interest rate decision, with a 93% probability of a 25-basis-point hike, according to CME's FedWatch tool. Inflation concerns linked to the Iran conflict led markets to reconsider rate projections.

Oil prices dipped by 0.6%, enabling a rebound in stocks impacted by escalating crude costs. Banks emerged as significant gainers, with Barclays and Standard Chartered climbing 1.4% and 1.7%, respectively. Individual stocks saw mixed fortunes; Babcock International maintained its annual outlook, lifting its shares by 2.5%, while Barratt Redrow reduced its home completion target yet still gained 5.1%.