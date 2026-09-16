Europe and Canada: Pioneering a New Era of Partnership

In a landmark announcement, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen revealed that the European Union is extending an unprecedented invitation to Canada to become its first-ever associate member. This novel status is not featured in existing EU treaties, underscoring a shift towards strategic alliances beyond traditional frameworks.

In her annual State of the European Union address in Strasbourg, von der Leyen emphasized the importance of such partnerships, particularly given the current fractures in the global rules-based system. The EU-Could collaboration is poised as a response to these global challenges, focusing on mutual interests and values.

From artificial intelligence to climate initiatives, and geopolitical matters to regional defense, Canada and Europe have demonstrated aligned perspectives. Both parties have shown unwavering support for Ukraine, coordination on defense, and cooperation in managing critical raw materials and supply chains, all rooted in a shared commitment to democratic principles.