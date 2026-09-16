EU's Strongest-Ever Winter Support for Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has pledged unprecedented support for Ukraine this winter, describing it as the most challenging period since Russia's invasion in her State of the Union address to the European Parliament.

She committed to providing crucial humanitarian aid and strengthening Ukraine’s power and heating supplies, emphasizing international collaboration.

Von der Leyen also underscored the urgent need for U.S. Patriot missiles and advocated for creating a modular missile-defense system with Ukraine's Freyja project at its core to reduce reliance on a single supplier.