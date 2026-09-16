Europe's Strategic Shift: EU's Bold Moves for Global Challenges

In a significant address to the European Parliament, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged the 27 EU member states to unify and establish a strategic alliance with Canada. Her annual speech emphasized the need to tackle climate change and address the growing competition from global powers, especially China.

Von der Leyen highlighted the importance of solidarity amongst EU nations as they navigate an increasingly hostile global environment. She stressed the pressing need for Europe to assert its independence in various sectors, including energy, raw materials, and clean technologies.

Turning to global trade dynamics, she addressed Europe's unsustainable trade deficit with China and called for concrete measures to rectify the imbalance. Furthermore, she reiterated the EU's commitment to its ambitious climate goals, advocating for strengthened efforts in both adaptation and mitigation strategies.