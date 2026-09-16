In a significant show of public sentiment, Swiss voters appear ready to dismiss proposed constitutional changes that would tether Switzerland's actions regarding NATO collaboration and sanctions more tightly. Two surveys preceding the upcoming referendum indicate strong opposition to the initiative, suggesting that about 68% of the populace is poised to reject the stricter neutrality definition put forward by the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP).

Findings from polls conducted by 20 Minuten, Tamedia, and GFS Bern reveal a consistent trend, all pointing towards increasing resistance to the proposal, which calls for a September 27 public referendum under Switzerland's direct democracy practice. Government stances and declining support even among SVP members highlight the waning traction for the initiative, with 63% against it according to SRG's survey.

The debate underscores Switzerland's long-standing policy of neutrality since 1815, with recent events like sanctions on Russia raising questions about its implications. Supporters argue a constitutional redefinition would cement Switzerland's mediator role, whereas critics caution it could impair diplomatic agility and harm international standing.