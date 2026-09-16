Meloni's Commitment to Leadership Amid Political Winds

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has reaffirmed her commitment to remain in office until the end of the current legislative session, set to conclude in autumn 2027. This declaration comes as Meloni recently became the country's longest-serving leader since World War Two.

In recent weeks, some Italian media have speculated about the future of Meloni's leadership, as her governing coalition faces dwindling support. This decline is largely attributed to the rise of a new far-right political movement led by former army general Roberto Vannacci, which is gaining traction among voters.

Despite the speculation and emerging political challenges, Meloni has shown determination to maintain her leadership. However, pundits suggest that mounting pressures may eventually lead to a call for early elections, as the political landscape continues to shift.