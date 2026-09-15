Italy's Controversial Electoral Reform Sparks Political Turmoil

In a significant political development, Italy's Senate has approved a contentious reform of the country's electoral law, orchestrated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's conservative coalition. The proposed changes are drawing sharp criticism from opposition leaders who claim the adjustments are a strategic move to boost Meloni's chances in the upcoming re-election.

The reform introduces a fully proportional voting system, designed to grant a parliamentary majority to any coalition acquiring over 42% of the votes. While advocated for ensuring political stability, critics argue it undermines the opposition under the current system where some lawmakers are elected through first-past-the-post constituencies. Notably, this proposed change must still pass Italy's lower house to be enacted.

As the electoral debate intensifies, uncertainties arise within the coalition and opposition alike. Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has voiced suspicion over the motivations behind the reform, while the centre-left camp faces internal tensions. The broader political scene also witnesses shifts as a new far-right party, National Future, threatens to reshape alliances and influence the next election outcome.