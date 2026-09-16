Italy's Road Tax Revolution: A Pre-Election Gamble

In a bold political move, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni declared the abolition of road tax for 14.5 million vehicles, including motorbikes and a majority of small and medium-sized cars. This strategic decision, announced on Wednesday, aims to bolster voter support as the country approaches a closely contested national election next year.

Meloni described the road tax as one of the most reviled levies among Italians, emphasizing its removal in a statement issued by her office. The tax relief, however, comes with a caveat; it applies only to a single vehicle per citizen, according to a cabinet office release.

As the political arena heats up, with Meloni's rightist coalition neck-and-neck with the center-left opposition, the government remains tight-lipped about the financial implications of this tax cut on public coffers. Italy, which is on the verge of overtaking Greece as the euro zone's most indebted nation, anticipates its debt-to-GDP ratio to peak at nearly 139% this year under its current budget plan.