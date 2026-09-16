Italy's Road Tax Revolution: A Pre-Election Gamble

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announces the abolition of the road tax for millions of vehicles as a strategic move ahead of next year's national election. This decision, impacting 14.5 million cars and motorbikes, aims to garner public support amidst a tight electoral race with the center-left opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 19:58 IST
Italy's Road Tax Revolution: A Pre-Election Gamble

In a bold political move, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni declared the abolition of road tax for 14.5 million vehicles, including motorbikes and a majority of small and medium-sized cars. This strategic decision, announced on Wednesday, aims to bolster voter support as the country approaches a closely contested national election next year.

Meloni described the road tax as one of the most reviled levies among Italians, emphasizing its removal in a statement issued by her office. The tax relief, however, comes with a caveat; it applies only to a single vehicle per citizen, according to a cabinet office release.

As the political arena heats up, with Meloni's rightist coalition neck-and-neck with the center-left opposition, the government remains tight-lipped about the financial implications of this tax cut on public coffers. Italy, which is on the verge of overtaking Greece as the euro zone's most indebted nation, anticipates its debt-to-GDP ratio to peak at nearly 139% this year under its current budget plan.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Global
4
Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Morning or Evening Workouts? Study Says No Clear Winner for Women With Obesity

What Student Clicks Reveal and How AI Can Keep Those Records Local?

AI Won’t Erase Every Job, but It Will Redraw the Labour Market

Before Hospitals Hit a Bottleneck, Digital Twins Could Help Them See It Coming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026