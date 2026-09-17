Immigration Agent Arrest Sparks Legal, Political Tensions in Minneapolis

Christian Castro, a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, was arrested in Minneapolis on assault charges. His apprehension comes amid heightened tensions regarding Operation Metro Surge, part of President Trump's immigration policy. The case involves false statements and an assault on a Venezuelan man, amid broader legal and political challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 09:25 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 09:25 IST
Immigration Agent Arrest Sparks Legal, Political Tensions in Minneapolis

Christian Castro, a federal immigration officer with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), was arrested in Minneapolis on Wednesday, facing assault charges connected to a shooting incident involving a Venezuelan man.

This arrest follows heightened tensions over former US President Donald Trump's deportation policies, known as Operation Metro Surge, which led to extensive protests.

Castro's arrest involves allegations of making false statements and assaults, highlighting ongoing legal and political challenges in Minneapolis regarding immigration enforcement.

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