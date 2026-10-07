Delhi: Buses carrying Kharge, Rahul move towards Jantar Mantar as Opposition steps up agitation against CEC

Buses carrying Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with other Opposition MPs, are moving towards Jantar Mantar to protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Congress leader Pawan Khera posted on X that the buses were headed to Jantar Mantar after the police did not allow protests elsewhere in the capital.

“Since Delhi Police under Amit Shah is not allowing us to protest anywhere in the capital, all buses carrying MPs of opposition parties are now moving to Jantar Mantar - the designated spot for peaceful protests. Article 19 gives us our Constitutional right to democratic protest,” Khera posted on X. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi earlier announced a protest at Jantar Mantar.

Gandhi told reporters, "Yesterday, they said we cannot protest there, so we are taking the protest to Jantar Mantar... Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign. I want 100 FIRs on me; every FIR is a medal." "We are all here together; we are all here united, and we are all here without any egos. We will fight these guys till they are out," said TMC MP Derek O'Brien

Key Opposition MPs who assembled in the national capital today for a meeting called by Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Earlier today, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha said, "There will be a lunch; maybe there will also be a launch."

The opposition has stepped up the ante against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. On Tuesday, the parties staged a day-long protest which culminated in the detention of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. The opposition parties are also holding parallel protests across states, with the Congress signalling that the face-off will continue till the CEC resigns. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers were stopped by police personnel at barricades on Wednesday as they staged a protest march from the Sindhi Academy near Kashmere Gate towards the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office, alleging widespread "vote theft." (ANI)