"Ring bund should be built, but what did you do as Dy CM?": BJP's Sanjay Saraogi hits back at Tejashwi Yadav over Raghopur tragedy

Reacting sharply to Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav’s criticism over the Raghopur boat capsize, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi questioned the RJD leader’s own track record, remarking that while the demanded ring bund should certainly be built, Yadav failed to deliver it despite representing the constituency for over a decade and holding the office of Deputy Chief Minister. Urging the opposition leader not to "politicise" the tragedy, Saraogi asserted that the state government is taking strict action and assured that those responsible will not be spared under any circumstances.

Saraogi also pointed fingers at Yadav, reminding the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader that he has represented the Raghopur constituency for over a decade and served as the state's Deputy Chief Minister, yet failed to develop basic infrastructure such as the ring bund he is now demanding. Speaking to ANI, Saraogi expressed grief over the tragedy and assured that those found guilty would face strict action.

"This incident is very tragic. The Bharatiya Janata Party is also with the bereaved families in their grief... The government is taking action, but politicizing this tragic incident is not appropriate in any way. Whoever is guilty in this incident will not be spared under any circumstances," Saraogi said. Responding to Yadav’s criticism regarding the lack of a ring bund in the area, the BJP leader said, "The ring bund that Tejashwi Yadav is talking about should indeed be built. For 10-12 years, he too has been the people's representative of that area, and along with being a people's representative, he has also served as the Deputy Chief Minister in the government."

Targeting the RJD leader further, Saraogi alleged that Yadav has consistently neglected both his constituency and the state. "He should at least care about his own area, but even after becoming the Leader of the Opposition, he neither cares about Bihar nor about his own area," he added.

Earlier on October 14, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Raghopur MLA Tejashwi Yadav criticised the Bihar government following a fatal boat capsize in the Raghopur Diara area of Vaishali district, which claimed multiple lives, primarily children. Speaking on the tragic incident, Yadav questioned the circumstances surrounding the accident, highlighting severe systemic vulnerabilities in riverine transit and local healthcare infrastructure.

"It is a truly tragic incident. We extend our condolences to the families of the children involved; this is a matter that requires investigation. How did the boat break at night? How were so many people on board? Questions are also being raised about the government and the local hospital facilities we have consistently demanded be improved,” Tejashwi Yadav told ANI. Yadav further slammed the state administration over emergency response times and acute resource deficits in local medical facilities, announcing that his party would provide direct support to the grieving relatives.

“There are reports of shortages regarding both doctors and oxygen. There also needs to be an inquiry into why the rescue team arrived late. We are now going to meet the affected families, and the party will provide them with financial assistance. Such incidents are happening everywhere; the Bihar government is not taking the matter seriously, and Samrat Choudhary is unable to manage the state effectively," Tejashwi Yadav said. Meanwhile, launching a blistering attack on the state government over the recurring flood crisis and the tragic Raghopur boat mishap, Independent Member of Parliament Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, alleged that politicians have ruined the state and care solely about "looting" public money and fanning communal and caste divisions.

Questioning the state administration's preparedness and response mechanism to the deluge affecting several districts, the Purnea MP claimed that over 300 lives have been lost in flood-related incidents while affected citizens continue to wait for relief and rehabilitation. Speaking to ANI here, Pappu Yadav said, "Is there any solution to Bihar's problems? Can anyone stop the floods? As long as these politicians remain, nothing can prevent Bihar from being ruined".

Accusing political leaders of exploiting deep-rooted societal divides for electoral gains, he alleged: "All they care about is looting; they only crave the currency notes bearing Mahatma Gandhi’s image. They want casteism to persist; they want the Hindu-Muslim divide to remain alive; that is all they seek". Targeting Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary directly, the MP questioned his physical presence on the ground in the severely inundated areas across the state.

"Has the Chief Minister even stepped out of his home? Did he visit Bhagalpur, Naugachia, Amdabad, Katihar, Buxar, Ara, Punpun, Maner, Manas, or Danapur? So far, 300 people have died in the floods. Has anyone received any financial aid? People's homes have been destroyed," Yadav said. The remarks come amid rising public outrage following the tragic boat capsizing incident in Raghopur that claimed the lives of 13 children, even as vast swathes of low-lying regions in northern and central Bihar grapple with floodwaters. (ANI)