"77 % stubble already burnt": Delhi Environment Minister accuses Punjab CM of providing false information on stubble burning 

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday contested Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's claims regarding paddy harvesting, alleging that he had misinformed about paddy harvesting and stubble burning. He underlined that stubble burning has severely impacted the air quality of the national capital. Addressing the media at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Shastri Park, Sirsa slammed Mann, claiming that 77 per cent of the stubble has been burnt, according to the Punjab government itself.

"Yesterday, Bhagwant Mann held a press conference and falsely claimed that the harvesting of paddy has not yet begun; however, according to the data provided by his own government, 77 per cent of the stubble (parali) has already been burnt," he said. Sirsa highlighted that Delhi's air quality witnessed a significant downgrade within four days. he noted that the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was 60 on October 30 which climbed up to 377 by November 4.

"On October 30, the AQI in Delhi was 60; it rose to 117 on October 31, and by November 4, it reached 377. What happened in just four days to cause such severe pollution in the air that the people of Delhi had worked hard all year to keep it clean? When the air in Delhi was clean, the burning of stubble (parali) had not yet begun in Punjab," he said. He further said that the number of reported fires was 92 on November 3, which reached 484 by November 3.

"When the air in Delhi was clean, the burning of stubble had not yet begun in Punjab. When I held a press conference on November 2, only 92 fire incidents were reported; however, by yesterday, November 3, the figure reached 484. This is the highest number recorded so far, double the figures seen over the last two years," he said. Sirsa further pointed out data from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB). He alleged that while 2,196 fire locations were identified and 494 FIRs registered, enforcement actions targeted farmers rather than failing administrative officials.

He also accused the AAP government of politicising environmental oversight by appointing party spokesperson Reena Gupta as PPCB Chairperson despite her lack of administrative or environmental background. "These are not just my own figures; they come from the Punjab Pollution Control Board. Arvind Kejriwal has appointed his own relative, who is also an AAP spokesperson (Reena Gupta), as the chairperson of this board. She is not from Punjab, nor is she an IAS officer or an environmentalist. She has been placed there solely to turn the Punjab Pollution Control Board into a political arena for the party. According to the data, 494 FIRs have been registered, and fires have been set at 2,196 locations," he said.

"The Punjab Pollution Control Board itself admits that no charge sheets are being filed against the officials; instead, cases are being registered only against the farmers," he added. Furthermore, he highlighted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) notices to Deputy Commissioners of Bathinda, Fazilka, Jalandhar, and Barnala over concealing fire counts, urging the Punjab administration to accept responsibility for the regional air quality crisis.

"The Modi government provided Rs 5,000 crore to the Punjab government for 'Happy Seeders' and other agricultural equipment. The Punjab government has misappropriated these funds and is now filing cases against the farmers. On November 4, the CAQM told the Deputy Commissioners of Bathinda, Fazilka, Jalandhar, and Barnala that they are concealing data; fires are burning in their districts, yet they are failing to stop them. Why, then, should they not be held responsible?" he asked. "If no fires are actually taking place, then how is the Punjab government providing these figures?" he questioned. (ANI)