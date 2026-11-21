Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has asserted that the BJP government is "on the back foot" and emphasised the need to continue working hard to take Rahul Gandhi's message to everyone in view of Rajasthan panchayat election results, while Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara claimed the poll results were overwhelmingly in the party's favour. Speaking to reporters, Gogoi underlined the importance of sustained outreach across the country.

"We have to continue to work hard across India to make sure that the message of Rahul Gandhi goes to everyone. And we are seeing that this government is now on the back foot," the Congress MP said. Taking his attack on the Centre, Gogoi questioned the delay in announcing the dates for the upcoming Parliament session.

"It is so much on the back foot that they have not announced the dates for the November-December session of Parliament. They are literally hijacking Parliament... When will the November-December session take place? That's the question," he added. Meanwhile, reacting to the panchayat election results, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara flagged the non-implementation of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines alongside EVMs, while claiming a strong mandate for the Congress.

"First of all, there is a Supreme Court ruling that wherever there is use of EVMs, there will be VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail), which is mandatory; yet, they have not implemented it... The results were overwhelmingly in favour of the Congress," Dotasara said. The Congress on Friday hailed its performance in Rajasthan's Zila Parishad elections, securing a majority in 27 of the state's 37 Zila Parishads, including Jaipur, Jodhpur and Bikaner. The BJP won a majority in six districts, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) secured a majority in Nagaur.

Congress registered victories in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Alwar, Sikar, Barmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Chittorgarh, Jaisalmer, Kotputli-Behror, Churu, Jalore, Tonk, Dholpur, Phalodi, Bundi, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, Sirohi, Hanumangarh, Deeg and Banswara districts. In Jaipur, the Congress secured victories in 14 of the 22 Panchayat Samitis. The BJP won a majority in Chomu and Sambhar Lake, while the RLP secured a majority in Sanganer. No party obtained a clear majority in Amarsar, Jalsu, Mauzamabad, Rampura Dabri and Dudu.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress Chief Whip Rafiq Khan said the people had delivered their mandate in favour of the Congress in the Panchayat Raj elections. He also questioned whether the BJP's state president or the Chief Minister would take responsibility for the party's electoral defeat.

"The public has delivered its mandate in the Panchayat Raj elections, and celebrations are underway. It remains to be seen whether the responsibility for this defeat will be taken by the BJP's state president or the Chief Minister; it will be interesting to observe who accepts accountability and whose resignation comes first. As for the public's mandate, it has been given to the Congress. The BJP engaged in malpractice regarding the 'SIR', tampered with voter lists, and carried out the delimitation process improperly. Despite all this, the people have entrusted us with their mandate," Khan told ANI. The Panchayat election results come months after the BJP secured a victory in Rajasthan's urban local body elections, winning the Jaipur Municipal Corporation board with 78 seats. Independent candidates also emerged as key players in several other civic bodies where no party secured a clear majority. (ANI)