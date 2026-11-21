Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Saturday accused the Congress government of favouring its party workers under the name of 'Bharat Jodo', saying that there is no benefit to the people from this. Speaking at a press conference, he claimed that after DK Shivakumar became Chief Minister, only Congress workers are being favoured instead of the people.

"Under the Bharat Jodo Yojana, ₹10 lakh is being given to every ward in Bengaluru. This is not a national program; it is only a Congress program. Ministers have given instructions that BJP and JD(S) members should not be in the committees of this scheme. If the Guarantee Implementation Committee is also included, around ₹200 crore is being spent just for the workers. If money is distributed within ward and panchayat limits, there will be no money left for anything else," he said. Targeting the Government over drought relief being provided to farmers, he claimed that relief has not been given.

"Even though ASHA workers are protesting in the cold, their honorarium has not been increased. Money has not been given to garbage contractors, and garbage piles have accumulated everywhere. Misusing people’s tax money in this manner is a betrayal of the state. During the ASHA workers’ struggle, Priyanka Gandhi had said that ₹15,000 would be given. Now, even what is in the Congress manifesto has not been implemented. People have been cheated for votes. Protests against price rise will be held in all assembly constituencies on November 23, 24, and 25," he said. Contrasting the present governemnt with the past BJP-led administration, he said, "During the BJP period, relief was distributed to farmers without waiting for central government funds. At that time, relief was given at twice the NDRF guidelines. Now they say ₹5,000, but less than that is being given. There is further delay in distributing relief. Providing relief to farmers is the duty of the state government. The government must clarify what has been done with the SDRF money."

Escalating his attack, he added, "Allegations are being made against the central government with an eye on elections. The Chief Minister announced ₹34,000 crore for Mangaluru but did nothing afterwards. They are now saying that giving ₹3,000 crore to the Mangaluru City Corporation is enough. There used to be a notoriety that Veerappa Moily was the 'queue of lies.' Now the notoriety of 'queue of announcements' has come to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar." He highlighted that Namma Clinic was started during the BJP period to provide better health facilities for the poor, but now the staff is not being paid.

"The staff there have not been paid salaries for four months. Since the government has become a 'paper' government, it is not giving money to anyone. There is no guarantee whether this will continue or not. Paying salaries to doctors is the duty of the city corporation," he said. Regarding the GBA elections, he said thay all the leaders have been called and spoken to, and responsibilities have been given. "We will win all five corporations ourselves. Due to price rise, increase in water rates, garbage piles, rise in milk and bus fares, the tunnel road project, etc., people are frustrated with the government. Garbage piles are seen everywhere because bills have not been given to garbage contractors. BJP is ready for the elections," he said.

"I will discuss with Central Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. A ticket has been sought for the Hiriyur constituency. There is no dispute or heartburn; whoever is given the ticket, we will work. We will select one candidate", he said. (ANI)