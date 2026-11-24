Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would form the government in Punjab in the upcoming elections, following the BJP's alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). He said the alliance would work towards addressing farmers' concerns, strengthening the state's economy, creating employment opportunities for youth and eliminating the drug menace and corruption. Addressing the alliance announcement, Shah said that extensive discussions had taken place over the past three months between BJP leader Nitin Nabin and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on issues concerning Punjab.

"Over the past three months, extensive discussions have taken place between Nitin Nabin and Sukhbir Singh Badal regarding the challenges faced by Punjab’s farmers, concerns over the state’s economic development, and the employment issues confronting its youth," Shah said. He added that the discussions had resulted in the preparation of a roadmap that would guide the proposed NDA government in the state.

"These deliberations have culminated in a roadmap, which will serve as the guiding framework for the NDA government that we intend to form," he said. Shah also identified the eradication of drugs and corruption as key priorities for the alliance, while emphasising the need to strengthen nationalist forces in Punjab.

"I wish to state one thing very clearly: the eradication of the drug menace from Punjab will be our primary objective. Eliminating corruption from Punjab will be a key goal, and strengthening nationalist forces within the state will also be a top priority for us," he said. Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, Shah alleged that it had betrayed public trust and failed to fulfil its promises.

"The current Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has effectively betrayed the public trust; it has failed to fulfil any of its promises," he said. He further said that the people of Punjab would no longer tolerate a government or individuals who had shown disrespect towards the Gurus.

"The people of Punjab have firmly decided that they will no longer tolerate a government—or the individuals within it—that has shown disrespect toward the Gurus," Shah said. Referring to the BJP's alliance with the Akali Dal, Shah expressed confidence that the coming together of the two parties would strengthen the people's resolve for change in the state.

"With the BJP and the Akali Dal now joining forces, I am confident that this resolve among the people of Punjab will only grow stronger, paving the way for meaningful change," he said. Shah also expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying that the people of Punjab would give the NDA a resounding majority in the upcoming elections.

"I am certain that, under the leadership of PM Modi, the people of Punjab will grant the NDA a resounding majority. We will undoubtedly form an NDA government in the upcoming elections and restore prosperity to Punjab once again," he added. Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal met in the capital to formally signal a tie-up between the two parties for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and the strengthening of the National Democratic Alliance.

At the BJP headquarters, leaders from both parties formally signalled an intent to take on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress. Speaking at the news conference, Amit Shah said, " Both the BJP and the Akali Dal have decided to fight the Punjab Assembly elections together, and the Akali Dal will also join the NDA from today. This is a great occasion that, on Guru Purab, the Akali Dal, one of our oldest allies, is returning to the NDA. (ANI)