Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) spokesperson Konda Rajeev on Tuesday hit out at Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the coalition government's investment and employment figures, demanding a White Paper and contrasting the state's claims with data presented in Parliament. Speaking to ANI, Rajeev claimed that the state leadership was running a false publicity campaign that did not match Union government records.

"Our honourable Member of Parliament PV Midhun Reddy raised a question in Parliament asking how many investments and jobs were generated in Andhra Pradesh over the last two years. The Union Minister's reply stated that only Rs 6,000 crore in investments, 10 projects, and 22,000 jobs were delivered in the last two years. Yet you claim nearly Rs 32 lakh crore in investments and 20 lakh jobs across past summits. Can you release a White Paper on that?" Rajeev questioned. He further claimed that genuine industrial investments and MoUs had materialised during former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's 2019–2024 tenure, accusing the ruling dispensation of taking undue credit.

"Major industrialists—including Ambani, Adani, Oberoi, Naveen Jindal, JSW, Dalmia Cements, India Cements, and Sri Cements—came to our global investor summits, sat with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and signed MoUs. The work belongs to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, while the propaganda belongs to Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh. Your words may lie, but figures will ensure the facts," he said. The YSRCP spokesperson also condemned Lokesh's remarks against the former Chief Minister, pointing to the party's 40 per cent vote share in the state and urging the minister to focus on governance rather than personal attacks.

"Better stop criticising in a degrading manner. You are a minister and the son of an existing Chief Minister with a 40-year political background. Is this the way you speak about a former Chief Minister and the leader of the YSRCP, a man with a massive 40 per cent vote bank in Andhra Pradesh? Better stop talking too much and start working," he further said. Rajeev further alleged a breakdown of law and order under what he termed "Red Book constitution" implementation, claiming that investors faced extortionate levies and accusing the state government of "data chori" (data theft) from neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

"What is there in Andhra today? Only Red Book constitution implementation. There is no law and order. Any industrialist who wants to come to Andhra Pradesh has to pay 'NTAX' and 'LTAX'... Unable to bring industries, you are engaging in data chori from other states like Tamil Nadu, where the Chief Minister suspended nearly 15 officers, and you are shamelessly giving postings to them," Rajeev alleged. Questioning how the government measures industrial growth, he argued that key economic indicators were moving in the wrong direction and challenged Lokesh to back his claims with evidence.

"When investments come to a state like Andhra Pradesh, the unemployment rate should fall, power consumption should rise, and tax collections should increase, yet all three have moved in the reverse direction. Mr. Nara Lokesh, it is very easy to speak lies, but it is very tough to prove them with facts," he added. (ANI)