Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy claimed on Tuesday that Congress will retain power in the 2028 state Assembly elections and DK Shivakumar will become Chief Minister again. Speaking to reporters in Mandya, the Minister addressed a range of issues, including the Cauvery water dispute, the political tussle over the Chief Minister's post involving the Congress and JD(S), and allegations levelled by former MLA Suresh Gowda.

Praising Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's leadership, the Minister said, "DK Shivakumar is working effectively. There is a complete lack of leadership in the BJP, and the current condition of the JD(S) is well known to everyone. Under any circumstances, their alliance will not cross 80 seats. We have internal reports. They are merely manipulating narratives." "Our government will return to power in 2028, and DK Shivakumar will become the Chief Minister," he asserted.

Reacting sharply to JD(S) leader HD Revanna's prediction that HD Kumaraswamy would become the Chief Minister in 2028, Chaluvarayaswamy remarked, "If he keeps predicting the future like this, who will remain with him? Their narrative has always been that without them, no government can be formed, that they are inevitable even if they win only 10 or 20 seats. Only by claiming that Congress or BJP will not reach the 113-seat mark can they keep their remaining flock together. Those who vote will vote. They have been speaking like this for a long. Because he is now aligned with the BJP, he is making such statements." Reflecting on his personal relationship with Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Chaluvarayaswamy said, "Kumaraswamy and I were close friends once; now we are not."

Responding to remarks made by certain seers concerning Kumaraswamy, the Minister questioned the JD(S) leader's performance: "If they speak in his favour, does that make everything right? The Nidaghatta border exit work is still pending. What is the benefit of him being an MP and a Union Minister? He claims he will approach Nitin Gadkari to get it modified, but he often gives irresponsible answers. He himself admitted that nothing could be done regarding the factory. What is his actual contribution to the state? He talks about a stadium worth Rs 14 crore. There is no point in discussing him further." Commenting on the Cauvery water-sharing issue, Chaluvarayaswamy noted that the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has directed the state to release water.

"The CWRC has ordered the release of 2,000 cusecs of water. Earlier, 1,500 cusecs were being released daily. There is a Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) meeting scheduled for tomorrow, and they will likely take a similar line. Tamil Nadu's petition in the Supreme Court has already been dismissed. We will place our arguments strongly before the CWRC and CWMA; there will be no problem," he said. Addressing allegations raised by former MLA Suresh Gowda regarding illegal mining in Nagamangala, Chaluvarayaswamy dismissed the charges outright.

"Suresh Gowda lacks understanding and common sense. He was with us in 2019. Why would I encourage illegal mining? The permissions were granted during his tenure as MLA. He is simply making baseless allegations to gain publicity on social media," the Minister stated. (ANI)