Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Brijesh Pathak on Wednesday criticised the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance amid the ongoing seat-sharing disagreement between the two parties ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, describing their partnership as an "incompatible marriage" and claiming that it would fail to gain public acceptance in the state. Reacting to the SP's announcement of its first list of five candidates and the subsequent disagreement over seat-sharing, Pathak said the differences between the two parties were evident and alleged that their workers would find it difficult to work together on the ground.

"You can see it. I have also been watching it in the media since early morning. The alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress is like an incompatible marriage. There is so much bitterness and hostility between them that their workers cannot make this alliance work on the ground," Pathak told reporters. He further claimed that the people of Uttar Pradesh would not accept the alliance, alleging that both parties had a history of undermining democratic values whenever they were in power.

"The biggest thing is that the people of Uttar Pradesh will not accept whatever alliance the Samajwadi Party and the Congress have formed. These are the same people who have repeatedly undermined democracy whenever they have come to power," he said. Targeting the two opposition parties over their political records, Pathak accused the Samajwadi Party of promoting criminals and alleged that the Congress had engaged in corruption and acted against democratic principles.

"On one hand, the Samajwadi Party promotes goons and turns Uttar Pradesh into a state of goons. On the other hand, the Congress works against democracy and is associated with corruption. These are the same people who imposed the Emergency on the country," he said. The BJP leader also accused the opposition parties of wanting to run the country and the state for their own comfort rather than serving the public. He said governments in a democracy should work as custodians of the people's mandate and serve ordinary citizens.

"In a democracy, the poor and ordinary people bless someone with the responsibility of governing, and that person works as a custodian to serve the people. They do not want a government to serve the public; they want it for their own comfort and convenience," Pathak said. Expressing confidence that the alliance would not succeed, he added, "The people of Uttar Pradesh will never accept them. This alliance will not take shape on the ground and will fall flat."

When asked about Congress leaders asserting that the party was not willing to accept an unfair seat-sharing arrangement, Pathak pointed to the differences between the alliance partners and said the public was watching their disagreements. "You know how far this bitterness has reached. The public is watching the alliance between them. If they are fighting among themselves for power even now, what will they do tomorrow? This alliance will never work on the ground and will not prove successful. The people will never accept them," he said.

Responding to Congress MP Imran Masood's reported remark that he was unable to understand whether the Samajwadi Party was fighting against the Congress or the BJP, Pathak alleged that the two parties were fighting among themselves over political power. "Look, the truth is that both parties are fighting among themselves for the chair. The public can see that when this is their situation over power, they have nothing to do with serving the people," he said.

His remarks come amid ongoing seat-sharing negotiations between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with the SP's announcement of five candidates and differences over constituencies in Saharanpur bringing the alliance partners' disagreements into focus. (ANI)