Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha MP Rajeev Rai on Wednesday said seat-sharing discussions between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections were progressing in a cordial atmosphere, expressing confidence that the two parties would jointly defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Amid differences over the allocation of constituencies and the SP's announcement of candidates in Saharanpur, Rai said the top leadership of both parties was clear about the common objective of defeating the BJP and that the negotiations should be viewed in the larger context of the INDIA bloc.

"The talks are taking place in a cordial atmosphere, and we are still hopeful. When the top leadership of both parties is clear that the BJP has to be defeated, we can defeat it only by coming together, isn't it? We will defeat them," Rai told ANI. Responding to questions about the SP announcing candidates for five seats in Saharanpur, including Behat, and a social media post by a relative of Congress MP Imran Masood questioning the move, Rai said the party's position on seat-sharing had been consistent from the beginning.

He said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had repeatedly maintained that the deciding factor in seat allocation should be a candidate's chances of winning rather than the number of seats sought by either party. "From the first day, it has been made clear. The national president has always said that the question is about winning, not seats," Rai said.

Explaining the SP's position on constituencies where it already has sitting MLAs or has won with a significant margin, Rai questioned the logic of asking the party to give up such seats to an alliance partner. He said the parties should instead focus on constituencies where they could jointly put up a candidate with a strong chance of victory. "Where you have a sitting MLA, or where the victory margin is huge, demanding, thinking about or even talking about giving away that seat would be dishonest. If someone has won a seat with a huge margin and is a sitting MLA, how can you give that seat to someone else? How can anyone demand it?" he said.

Referring to the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, Rai said both national parties had acknowledged that the state was secular and its electorate politically aware. He said the alliance partners should identify seats where they could contest together and win rather than insist on constituencies already represented by their sitting MLAs. On the number of constituencies discussed so far, Rai said the Samajwadi Party had already demonstrated its willingness to accommodate the Congress by offering seats where the latter had previously secured relatively fewer votes.

He said the SP had offered constituencies where the Congress had won two seats and finished second on four others, including some seats where the SP had secured between 60,000 and 90,000 votes, while the Congress had received only 2,000 to 3,000 votes. "We have offered those seats as well in the spirit of the alliance to defeat the BJP, where we had received between 60,000 and 90,000 votes and they had received only 2,000-3,000 votes. We have given those seats too. This shows that our national president has always been known as a large-hearted leader," Rai said.

He added that despite making such concessions, Akhilesh Yadav had not indicated that the negotiations would end, and discussions would continue on a constituency-by-constituency basis. "Even after that, he has not said that we will stop negotiations. Further discussions will take place seat by seat," he said.

Asked whether coordination could be achieved in the remaining constituencies, particularly after two rounds of meetings, Rai expressed optimism and said the seats already announced by the SP were never part of the discussions. "We are hopeful; one should remain positive. The seats we have announced were never within the scope of discussion. The scope exists only for those seats that are under discussion. So, all the seats that are within the scope of discussion will be discussed. What is the issue in that?" he said.

Rai also declined to commit to any fixed number of seats that the Congress could receive, amid reports suggesting that the party might get around 30 constituencies based on the viability of its candidates. "I do not want to quote any fixed number. Wherever there is a viable candidate, and on whichever seats there is a possibility of winning, everything will be worked out," he said. (ANI)