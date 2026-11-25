Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman on Wednesday urged the Congress to take a practical approach to seat-sharing negotiations for the forthcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, citing the electoral realities on the ground, as he described the two days of discussions between the INDIA bloc allies as positive and called for an alliance that could deliver favourable results. His remarks came a day after the Samajwadi Party released its first list of five candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, announcing nominees from constituencies in Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha and Lalitpur, even as negotiations over seat-sharing between the two parties continue.

Speaking to ANI in Delhi, Suman played down the significance of the candidate announcements, saying the constituencies were seats currently held by the Samajwadi Party and that the party already had MLAs representing them. "Why is there such an uproar? These are seats that we currently hold—we already have MLAs there, so whether they are prioritised or placed later in the list, the fact remains that we must contest these seats. The two days of talks have been quite positive. I would humbly urge our colleagues in the Congress party to approach this in a practical manner, grounded in the realities on the ground; doing so will facilitate the formation of an alliance and lead to favourable outcomes," he said.

Emphasising the importance of electoral winnability, Suman said SP National President Akhilesh Yadav had repeatedly maintained that candidates capable of winning should be fielded. "Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav has stated, not just once, but several times, that we should field candidates who are in a position to win. In short, we must not shy away from ground realities, as doing so would not be in the best interest of the alliance," he added.

The SP's first list includes Umar Ali Khan from Behat and Ashu Malik from Saharanpur in Saharanpur district, Nahid Hasan from Kairana in Shamli district, Mehboob Ali from Amroha and Jyoti Lodhi from Lalitpur. The announcement was also framed around the party's PDA outreach, representing Pichhda (backward classes), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (minorities), with the slogan, "This time, united voting will be in the name of PDA."

Meanwhile, SP leader Udaiveer Singh said the party had proposed candidates for constituencies represented by its incumbent MLAs or those where it had an established electoral presence, adding that the process was not new to alliance negotiations. "Regarding seats held by incumbent MLAs or those already established as Samajwadi Party seats, the party has proposed some names. This is not a new process; a similar approach was followed during alliance discussions for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections... Seat-by-seat consultations are underway," he told ANI.

Responding to Congress MP Imran Masood's statement on the negotiations, Singh said individual remarks should not be given undue importance as the final decision would be taken by the leadership of both parties. "The Congress party and the Samajwadi Party will make the final decisions, so there is no need for us to fixate on any single statement. Since we are in an alliance, there is no basis for talk of begging or transactional exchanges," he added.

Separately, SP spokesperson Ashutosh Verma questioned the Congress over the basis for demanding an equitable share of seats, citing the contrasting electoral performances of the two parties in Lalitpur during the 2022 Assembly elections. Verma said the SP was fully prepared to contest the elections but expressed concern that prolonged negotiations could leave alliance partners with little time to prepare their campaign. The remarks come amid reports of differences between the two INDIA bloc allies over the number and allocation of constituencies. According to top Congress sources, the party has sought 120 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and is unwilling to accept a lower number. The demand was conveyed during a meeting between leaders of the two parties in Delhi, where the Congress also submitted a list of 120 constituencies it wants to contest, sources said.

Congress sources further said the party had sought two seats in Saharanpur, where the SP has now announced its candidates, indicating potential differences over the allocation of constituencies. The negotiations gained momentum after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav announced an initial offer of 26 seats to the Congress, describing it as a "winning start". In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said the first round of seat-sharing negotiations between the two INDIA bloc partners had officially begun. (ANI)