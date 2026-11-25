Congress MP Imran Masood on Wednesday expressed strong displeasure over the Samajwadi Party's announcement of 26 seats as its starting point for seat-sharing in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, saying the Congress was "not beggars" and that such unilateral declarations were not a good way to conduct alliance discussions. Questioning the timing of the SP's announcement after alliance meetings in Delhi, Masood said Congress had neither sought 26 seats nor asked the Samajwadi Party to offer it any particular constituency.

"We were discussing within the alliance; the alliance meetings took place in Delhi. And after those alliance meetings, if a declaration is made like this, and it is said that 'Sir, the starting point is 26 [seats]'--we didn't even ask you for 26. We didn't say that to you; we are not beggars," Masood told ANI. He further said the announcement of seats that Congress had not even demanded was not conducive to building an alliance, stressing that seriousness was essential for the partnership to work.

"So if this is the way, then this is not a good way for the alliance. And for the alliance to be serious... to form an alliance, seriousness is needed. So this is not seriousness," he said. Congress MP also objected to what he described as the SP dictating terms and said the move did not help the INDIA bloc's objective of defeating the BJP.

"Somewhere, this is very hurtful, that you will dictate terms like this. We can be allies. We wanted the BJP to lose, and the guarantee to defeat the BJP in the country is Rahul Gandhi, I say this repeatedly. So this is not a step in the direction of defeating the BJP," Masood said. Responding to a question about the SP fielding a candidate from Saharanpur, which he described as his stronghold, Masood said Congress was engaged in discussions within the alliance and questioned the purpose of those meetings if decisions were being announced separately.

He also referred to the 2022 Assembly elections, when the SP had allotted 35 seats to the Rashtriya Lok Dal, and questioned the message conveyed by offering the Congress 26 seats as the starting point. "In 2022, after all parties came together, you gave 35 seats to the RLD. You are starting us off with 26 seats. So what message are you sending, you know best yourself," he said.

Masood further questioned the SP's suggestion that Congress should submit a second list of seats for consideration, saying the party had no reason to provide one when the SP had already made its own announcement. "No, are we beggars at their doorstep to give them a list? Why should we give a list? You are declaring on your own, so what should we give a list for? What do we need from you? We will look after our party," he said.

He also criticised the public discussion of matters that, according to him, should have been discussed privately during alliance meetings, saying that the SP's posts on social media indicated a lack of seriousness towards the partnership. Asked about Congress's next course of action, Masood said the party leadership would take a decision. He added that his responsibility was to stand up for the party and its workers.

"I am counted among those who fight for my party's workers and for my party. I will fight for my party; I will fight for the existence of my party," he said. The remarks come amid ongoing seat-sharing negotiations between Congress and the Samajwadi Party for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The SP has offered 26 seats to the Congress in the initial round of discussions, while Congress has sought 120 seats and is unwilling to accept a lower number, according to party sources.

Congress sources said on Tuesday that the alliance between the two parties remained intact and that seat-sharing arrangements were expected to be finalised in upcoming meetings. The next meeting is likely to take place on November 27, sources said. Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had asked Congress to identify more potential constituencies beyond the 26 seats on its priority list for further discussions. He had also called for consensus candidates under the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) framework, stressing that the alliance should focus on candidates' prospects of winning rather than the division of seats.

The SP has announced five candidates in its first list for the 2027 Assembly elections: Umar Ali Khan from Behat, Ashu Malik from Saharanpur, Nahid Hasan from Kairana, Mehboob Ali from Amroha and Jyoti Lodhi from Lalitpur. Earlier on Wednesday, SP candidate Ashu Malik, when asked whether he was under pressure or hesitant to speak openly because of Imran Masood, said he was under no fear or pressure.

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which the two parties contested independently, the SP won 111 of the 347 seats it contested, while the Congress secured two of the 399 seats it contested. The two parties subsequently contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together under the INDIA bloc. The SP won 37 of the 62 seats it contested, while the Congress won six of the 17 seats it contested in the state. (ANI)