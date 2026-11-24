Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI)): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday asked the Congress to identify more potential seats beyond the 26 on the priority list its team shared, as the two parties work on seat-sharing for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. He also urged that the talks be framed around the INDIA alliance rather than as SP or Congress candidates. In an X post, Yadav said that Congress and Samajwadi Party have the "historic opportunity" to defeat the "communal BJP and its narrow-minded allies" as two secular parties, describing it as "saving the country from falling into the wrong hands and being ruined".

He emphasised that he wants both parties to hold serious discussions while taking public expectations and realities into account to ensure the "alliance" wins in most constituencies. "Among the seats you and we contest, the number we win should exceed the number we lose. Only victory will make the division of seats respectable, because only the seats we win will bring us respect," he said. "In addition to the 26 seats from the priority list your team provided that we have discussed today, please identify and send us all other potential seats. Then we will sit down together and assess which seats, and which candidates for those seats, are in a winning position," Yadav said. He added that, based on this assessment, the SP "may also be able to tell the Congress about many winnable seats it has not even considered for some reason."

"Our aim is that when the senior leaders meet, the discussion should be about candidates for the 'INDIA alliance' in every constituency, not Congress or SP candidates. And the best and most positive outcome would be for us to present our candidates as 'PDA candidates'," he said. Crediting the Congress's support for the PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) formula in the Lok Sabha elections, he said it "helped us trounce the communal BJP together." He said ground surveys showed that "PDA alone will defeat the NDA" and bring change.

"Your organisation’s wholehearted support for ‘PDA’ in the Lok Sabha elections will always be appreciated, because it was that support that helped us trounce the communal BJP together. This time too, we will join forces to defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and then at the Centre. Ground surveys have made it clear that this message has reached every city, neighbourhood, street and village: those who suffer are the PDA. That is why the ‘oppressed, distressed and humiliated’ people of every community and every section of society across the state have mobilised against the BJP, because they all believe that ‘PDA alone will defeat the NDA’ and that PDA alone will bring change," he said. He said the parties should not divide seats on an "us-versus-you" basis, stating that it should be called "seat adjustment" rather than division.

He said that in constituencies with difficult electoral equations, both parties can discuss at least two candidates together, choose the one with the better chance of winning, and work together to get them elected. "We do not want candidates to be imposed on one another within the alliance; they should be decided by consensus. Only then will your votes and ours transfer to one another, ensuring our victory, and tomorrow we will be able to say together what we have already said: This is not about seats, but about victory, " he said. Yadav said some adjustments would be needed. "There will also be one or two people to whom you and we have promised a chance to contest, but given the actual circumstances, we will have to make changes in two or four constituencies," he said. He told aspirants who miss out not to be disheartened, stating that "once a government is formed, everyone will get respect and a place."

"Our greatest shared goal is to form a government," Yadav said, adding that the combined strength of the two parties was the equivalent of preparations for "806 seats." "The people of this country, especially farmers, workers, young people, the middle class, women, small and large business owners, honest officers and employees, and the entire progressive, secular and oppressed ‘PDA community’, are looking to you and us with great hope. Through mutual accommodation and without making any mistakes, we are on the verge of writing a new chapter in the country’s history. We will indeed accomplish this through goodwill and good sense. With this hope, let you and we consider the ‘equation for victory rather than seats’, so that we win, our government comes to power in Uttar Pradesh and then in Delhi too, and our contribution to shaping the country’s future is recorded forever in letters of gold," he said.

This comes as seat-sharing round-two talks between Congress and Samajwadi Party are expected to follow an initial proposal by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who offered 26 seats to the Congress ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. According to a statement shared by Yadav on X, the first round of negotiations between the INDIA bloc allies marked a "winning start", with the former Chief Minister expressing confidence that the two parties would move forward strategically across the 403-member assembly. Representatives from both sides described their initial formal meeting in New Delhi as constructive, expressing optimism that a final seat-sharing pact would be concluded soon.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has released its first list of candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, naming five nominees from constituencies including Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha, and Lalitpur. The Samajwadi Party is seeking a political comeback in 2027 after defeats in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections. In the 2022 state polls, which the two parties contested independently, the SP won 111 of the 347 seats it contested, while the Congress secured two of the 399 seats it contested.

The two parties subsequently contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together under the INDIA bloc, where the SP won 37 of the 62 seats it contested, and the Congress won six of its 17 contested seats in the state. (ANI)