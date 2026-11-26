Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday called the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a "traitor", accusing the ruling party of dismantling the country's constitutional institutions, turning the Election Commission into its "subservient tool" and using the police and administration for its political purposes. Speaking to reporters from the Congress party's 'Samvidhan Raksha' (Constitution Protection) march in Lucknow on Constitution Day, which will soon begin, Gautam alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government was afraid of the Congress's peaceful march and had denied permission for the programme.

He said the Congress, guided by the values enshrined in the Constitution, wanted to build a strong India founded on equality, liberty, fraternity and justice while safeguarding the country's unity and integrity. "Our objective is to safeguard the rights of the people and protect the sanctity of their vote. We intend to hold a peaceful march from our office to the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, where we wish to offer floral tributes, recite the Preamble to the Constitution, and take a solemn pledge," Gautam said.

Targeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his administration over the alleged denial of permission, Gautam said, "If the government imposes a ban on the observance of such a significant occasion, a celebration of national importance, it clearly indicates that Yogi Adityanath and his administration are fearful. They have effectively turned the local administration and the police force into mere functionaries of the BJP." Drawing a comparison with permissions granted for other political programmes, he said, "When it comes to Nitin Nabin, marches are permitted, and all laws and regulations are conveniently set aside. Yet, when the national president of the Congress, the country's oldest and most historic party, which led the struggle for independence, seeks to conduct a peaceful march, imposing a ban on such an act is, in itself, deeply shameful."

Gautam further accused the BJP of undermining constitutional institutions and using government machinery for party interests. "This means you are a traitor; you have dismantled the country's constitutional institutions, you have turned the Election Commission into your own subservient tool, and you have transformed the nation's police—including the Uttar Pradesh Police—and the administration into mere functionaries for the BJP," he said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is leading the party's 'Samvidhan Raksha' march in Lucknow. Kharge left his residence in Delhi for the state capital, where a large number of Congress workers gathered at Amausi Airport to welcome him. Heavy security arrangements were also deployed at the airport. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya defended the BJP's position, saying the party respected the Constitution and followed the ideals of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. He criticised the Samajwadi Party for releasing its manifesto on Constitution Day, calling the move disrespectful to Ambedkar and the Constitution.

Reacting to Congress’ Save the Constitution March, Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal said, "... Congress leaders had earlier met the Governor, seeking action against ministers over corruption, but no change has followed. Party workers have since collected public signatures and will submit them to the Governor, highlighting public concerns... Today’s protest combines two campaigns: Save the Constitution and Eradicate Corruption in the state..." Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi are participating in the party's Constitution Day programme in Lucknow, which comes ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Congress leaders will gather at Lucknow Airport around 11.30 am to receive party President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Congress is organising 'Samvidhan Raksha Marches' across all states on November 26 as part of its campaign to safeguard the Constitution, according to an official party release. (ANI)