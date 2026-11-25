The Supreme Court was informed on Wednesday that the ceremonial lamp was not lit at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, on November 24, despite its specific interim order permitting the ritual at the site. The ritual relates to the Karthigai Deepam festival at the Arulmigu Subramaniyaswamy Temple in Thiruparankundram. Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna, in a status report filed before the Court, said the temple administration had not communicated its authorisation of the team that was to perform the ceremony. The Supreme Court’s November 20 order had permitted the lamp to be lit at Deepathoon by a restricted team authorised by the temple administration, with the Collector tasked with coordinating the arrangements.

The Collector said the district administration had made arrangements for the ceremony, including finalising the timing, restricting the team to 10 persons and deploying security personnel. However, the Devasthanam had not authorised the team for lighting the lamp at Deepathoon, he said. The report states that the temple Executive Officer had informed the Collector on November 22 that the Board of Trustees had been approached for authorisation of the 10-member team. On November 24, the Executive Officer again informed the Collector that preparatory work and the lighting ceremony would commence after the Board’s authorisation.

The Collector said he sent a reminder at 3.47 pm seeking the authorisation. Following an order passed by the Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench later that afternoon, he sent another communication at 5.03 pm asking the Executive Officer and Devasthanam to proceed immediately with the authorised team and report any obstruction to him or the Police Commissioner. However, in a communication sent around 8.30 pm, the Executive Officer informed the Collector that the Board of Trustees had resolved to light the Mahadeepam at the customary location, Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar Temple. The lamp was lit there at around 6 pm, the Collector said. He maintained that the Devasthanam had not communicated the authorisation of persons to light the lamp at Deepathoon and that the district administration could not authorise a team in its place.

The Collector said he had acted continuously and in good faith to implement the Supreme Court’s directions, denied any wilful or deliberate disobedience and apologised for the lamp not being lit at Deepathoon. He also said he would file a supplementary report with supporting documents. Subsequently, a contempt petition has been filed by advocate V Ramasubbu against Tamil Nadu state authorities, namely the Collector, Madurai Police Commissioner S Rajendiran, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department,Commissioner T G Vinay and the temple’s Executive Officer. The petitioner has alleged wilful disobedience of the Supreme Court’s November 20 order and sought contempt proceedings against the officials.

The petition alleges that the officials failed to light the lamp at Deepathoon and did not honour the assurance given before the Madras High Court that the Supreme Court’s directions would be implemented. It further alleges that the officials made a false submission about compliance. The petition states: “Thirdly, the Contemnor has made a false submission of complying with the directions passed by this Hon’ble Court and thereby has displayed contumacious conduct even before the Hon’ble High Court.”

The Supreme Court, in its November 20 order, had permitted the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at Deepathoon on November 24 through a restricted team authorised by the Devasthanam. It had directed that the composition and number of team members be settled by the District Collector in consultation with the Temple Executive Officer, the Archaeological Survey of India and the Police Commissioner. The order had also designated the Collector as the nodal officer for coordinating and supervising the arrangements.

On November 24, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had recorded the State’s assurance that the Supreme Court’s order would be complied with. The High Court order stated: “Since the learned Senior Counsel Sri Gopal Sankaranarayanan on instructions from the State officials, clarified that the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court would be complied with, there is no need for us to entertain these writ petitions”. The High Court had also said that the Collector, Police Commissioner, temple Executive Officer and trustees were duty-bound to comply with the Supreme Court’s directions, and that the pendency of a review petition was no ground to defer compliance.

The contempt petition is yet to be examined by the Supreme Court. (ANI)