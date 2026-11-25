Several advocates on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench over the non-lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill, despite the Supreme Court's interim order. Advocates staged a protest outside the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench, alleging that the state government had disregarded the Supreme Court's direction.

An advocate participating in the protest said the TVK-led government was constitutionally bound to comply with the orders of the Supreme Court and alleged that its failure to do so amounted to contempt of court. "It is unfortunate that the state government has the audacity to disregard the Supreme Court's order. The Supreme Court is the highest court in India, and every legally and constitutionally constituted government has a responsibility to abide by its orders. Disobedience amounts to contempt of court. This clearly demonstrates the anarchy that can result when a government dares to disregard a Supreme Court order. Those responsible will have to face the consequences," the advocate said.

Meanwhile, members of the BJP lawyers' wing staged a protest outside the Thoothukudi District Court. Thoothukudi South district vice president and advocate M Sundaram alleged that the state administration had failed to implement the Supreme Court's direction and demanded action against the officials concerned.

"The Supreme Court clearly directed the state administration to light the lamp at that particular place on the 24th. But with a view to defraud the High Court and the Supreme Court, the Tamil Nadu government totally failed to accept the order of the Supreme Court. This is complete contempt of court," Sundaram said. He further alleged that the lamp was lit at a different location instead of the Deepathoon stone pillar and urged the Supreme Court to intervene.

"The Supreme Court categorically held to light the lamp in that particular place, but they lit the lamp in another place. So it's clearly contempt of court. The Supreme Court should look into the matter and take severe action against the district collector and the administration of Tamil Nadu," he added. Speaking on the Karthigai Deepam lighting issue, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan accused the BJP of attempting to create tensions between communities in Tamil Nadu.

"For hundreds of years, the Hindus have been lighting the lamp at Thirupparankundram Hill. But the people who have no connection with Thirupparankundram are creating trouble. You can't quote even one incident of religious trouble in Tamil Nadu. You know what is happening in states ruled by the BJP. They want to bring Tamil Nadu to that level. They want to create trouble here," Elangovan said. He also accused the BJP of acting against the interests of Hindus in Tamil Nadu and attempting to create divisions between different groups.

"BJP is against the Hindus of Tamil Nadu. This is why they want to create trouble between various groups," he added. Meanwhile, Congress State Vice President SM Hidayathullah appreciated the Tamil Nadu government for maintaining communal harmony amid the controversy over the Karthigai Deepam lamp-lighting at Thiruparankundram.

"Yesterday, according to Agama rules, the lamp was lit at the Pillaiyar Kovil temple in Thiruparankundram, which is the brother of Lord Murugam. I appreciate and congratulate the Chief Minister, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister and Minister Nirmal Kumar for maintaining communal harmony among Hindu and Muslim communities in Tamil Nadu," Hidayathullah said. The Supreme Court was informed on Wednesday that the ceremonial lamp was not lit at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, on November 24, despite its specific interim order permitting the ritual at the site.

The ritual relates to the Karthigai Deepam festival at the Arulmigu Subramaniyaswamy Temple in Thiruparankundram. (ANI)