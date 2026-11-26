By Pramod Chaturvedi Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) launched a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him and the Congress leadership of misleading the youth of Telangana with unfulfilled employment promises.

Recalling Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Ashok Nagar in Hyderabad three years ago, KTR alleged that the Congress leader’s interaction with unemployed youth was nothing more than a carefully staged political publicity exercise that created huge expectations without delivering tangible results. In a strongly worded post on X, KTR directly questioned Rahul Gandhi over the promises made to Telangana’s unemployed youth, particularly the assurance of providing two lakh jobs. He alleged that despite the passage of three years, the Congress government had failed to fulfil its commitments and had left thousands of aspiring job seekers disappointed.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Ashok Nagar, a prominent hub for competitive examination aspirants in Hyderabad, KTR recalled how the Congress leader had sipped Irani chai under dramatic lighting while interacting with young people and posing for photographs. According to KTR, the visit had generated considerable publicity and raised hopes among unemployed youth, but the promises made during that period had not translated into the expected results.

“Three years ago, you put up a drama in Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad. Sipping Irani chai under dramatic lighting, posing for photos, promising the moon. Three years later, the truth is out,” KTR remarked, questioning the Congress leadership’s commitment to addressing unemployment. The BRS leader particularly targeted three major employment-related assurances of the Congress government. Describing the promise of two lakh jobs as a “myth”, he termed Yuva Vikasam a “mirage” and criticised the government’s job calendar as a “mockery” of the trust reposed in the ruling party by Telangana’s youth.

KTR maintained that creating employment opportunities required serious planning, administrative commitment and a clear vision rather than publicity campaigns and political photo opportunities. He argued that the aspirations of unemployed youth could not be addressed through slogans and attractive announcements, but only through concrete action and the timely implementation of recruitment commitments.

“Creating jobs is not a photoshoot. It is not a chai-sipping PR stunt. It takes vision. It takes unwavering commitment to create even ONE job,” KTR said in his post, underlining what he described as the failure of the Congress government to meet the expectations of young people. He further accused Rahul Gandhi and the entire Congress leadership of repeatedly failing the youth of Telangana. KTR alleged that the party had secured political support by making ambitious employment promises but had not demonstrated the necessary commitment to fulfil them after coming to power.

The BRS Working President also sought to connect the issue of unemployment with the larger political history of Telangana. Recalling the sacrifices and struggles made during the movement for separate statehood, he said the youth of Telangana had a proven history of fighting for their rights and would not remain silent if their aspirations were ignored. In a politically sharp warning to the Congress leadership, KTR said that the same youth who had fought against Congress during the separate Telangana movement could once again organise themselves to fight what he described as the betrayal of Telangana’s interests.

“The youth who fought the tyrannical Congress for a separate Telangana can fight again. They will fight for the re-liberation of Telangana from the evil clutches of Congress,” he asserted. Invoking the legacy of former Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), KTR described Telangana as a land of fighters and recalled the determination displayed by people during the statehood movement. He sought to project the BRS as a political force that would continue to champion the interests of Telangana and stand with unemployed youth.

“This is the land of KCR. This is the land of fighters. And fighters don’t forget betrayal,” KTR declared, concluding his post with a strong political message directed at the Congress leadership. KTR’s remarks reflect the BRS’s renewed attempt to make unemployment and the alleged non-fulfilment of recruitment promises major political issues against the Congress government. With government job notifications, recruitment schedules and employment assurances remaining important concerns among young aspirants, the BRS is seeking to hold the ruling party accountable for its promises.

The latest criticism also indicates that the battle between the Congress and BRS is increasingly centred on the expectations of Telangana’s youth, particularly those preparing for competitive examinations and waiting for government employment opportunities. By revisiting Rahul Gandhi’s Ashok Nagar visit and questioning the implementation of the Congress’s employment commitments, KTR has sought to turn the issue into a wider political debate over credibility, accountability and the future of unemployed youth in Telangana. (ANI)