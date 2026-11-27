Mid-career nuclear professionals gathered in Vienna to design a hypothetical large-scale nuclear energy system. Working in groups, they had to consider how the parts of their proposed system would fit together. Then the exercise introduced an unexpected disruption, giving participants a different problem to solve together: which parts of their original plan still made sense, and which decisions did they need to revisit?

The exercise was part of an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) workshop held at its Vienna headquarters from 9 to 13 November 2026. It brought together 19 professionals from nuclear operators, regulatory bodies and other nuclear organisations in 11 countries, following requests from IAEA Member States for practical leadership training. The participants spent five days working on skills they could use in settings as varied as a project meeting, a difficult conversation with a colleague or a discussion with people affected by a decision.

Lisa Lande, the IAEA's Technical Lead for Knowledge and Human Capacity Building and scientific secretary of the meeting, placed trust alongside performance as a quality nuclear leaders need to sustain. A change of plan can test both, particularly when colleagues with different responsibilities have to make sense of the same development. The workshop gave participants time to practise how they listen, explain a decision and adjust their own thinking when someone else sees a problem differently.

A disruption puts the group's original thinking under scrutiny

Designing the hypothetical energy system gave each group a shared set of decisions to work from before the disruption arrived. Participants had already invested thought in an approach, and the change in circumstances required them to reconsider it together. That made the exercise a practical introduction to systems thinking, which asks people to look at how a decision in one area affects the work and choices of people elsewhere.

The human side of that task can be as demanding as understanding the connections within a plan. A colleague who helped shape the original proposal may have good reasons for wanting to preserve it, and another may see a consequence that calls for a different course. For the group to benefit from both perspectives, each person needs room to explain what has changed in their assessment and what they believe still holds.

Participants also practised stakeholder engagement, working relationships and difficult workplace conversations, drawing on self-awareness and emotional intelligence. Those skills have a concrete use when, for example, a team member raises a concern about a plan that others have spent considerable time developing. Recognising a defensive reaction gives a leader a chance to ask what the colleague has noticed before deciding how to respond.

What a team keeps when its plans have to change

For Paula Bouza, Deputy Vice President for Nuclear Division Projects at Argentina's INVAP S.E., the value of leadership development extends across the life of a project. She connected it with delivering work successfully and maintaining high safety standards, as well as with developing people and preserving knowledge. Her observation raises a question for project leaders: when the team agrees to change direction, will colleagues understand enough about the original decision to explain why it changed?

Much of that knowledge sits with the people who did the work. Someone familiar with an earlier decision may remember which conditions shaped it, which questions remained open or why an apparently straightforward option was set aside. A team that makes room for those accounts has more to draw on when circumstances change, and newer colleagues gain a chance to understand the reasoning behind the work they have inherited.

The mix of professions in Vienna gave those discussions a reach beyond any one organisation. An operator, a regulator and an educator can each encounter a difficult conversation, even though their responsibilities and the decisions they face differ. Practising with people from outside their usual workplace gave participants an opportunity to examine which of their assumptions others shared and which needed a clearer explanation.

From a Vienna workshop to the next generation of nuclear professionals

Daniel LaBrier, an associate professor in Idaho State University's Department of Nuclear Engineering, saw an application in the classroom. His students could go on to become scientists, engineers or policymakers, putting them on different sides of decisions that shape the nuclear sector. "As an educator, my role is to help develop the scientists, engineers and policymakers of the future, and I want to best equip them to lead the sector into the coming years," he said.

The final day gave participants time to consider what they would take back to their own organisations through one-on-one coaching and a roundtable. Those two settings served different purposes: an individual conversation offered space to examine a leadership challenge specific to one person's role, and the group discussion allowed participants to hear how colleagues might apply the same learning elsewhere. For an educator such as LaBrier, the people who could benefit include students who were never in the room in Vienna.

The IAEA plans to publish a guide in 2027 bringing together its guidance on nuclear leadership, and its next leadership and resilience workshop is scheduled for 12 to 16 April 2027. For the November participants, the opportunity to put the training to use comes sooner. The next time a colleague questions a familiar plan, a leader has a practical choice about how to open the conversation, whose knowledge to seek and how to help the team reach a decision it can explain.

Four alternative headlines

How do nuclear teams respond when the assumptions behind a shared plan change? In Vienna, nuclear professionals practise the conversations that build trust IAEA brings 11 countries together to build leadership skills for nuclear programmes From project teams to classrooms, nuclear professionals rethink how they lead

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