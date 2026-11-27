What do ocean acidification, plant breeding and nuclear safeguards have in common? For final-year students visiting the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) laboratories in Seibersdorf, Austria, each is a possible starting point for a day spent exploring what nuclear scientists do. A new pilot programme called Become a Scientist gives almost 350 students from technical and science-focused high schools across Austria the opportunity to tackle scientific challenges, meet laboratory professionals and hear how they found their way into their careers.

Launched in October 2026, the programme runs through December for its first group of Austrian schools. Students work in small teams on challenges and quizzes, watch demonstrations and examine objects brought from the laboratories. The people they meet include chemists, physicists, engineers and radiation protection specialists, giving a student who enjoys science a chance to discover several professions that might suit the same interest.

The pilot takes place at the IAEA Visitor Centre, which began full operations in January 2026 and has since welcomed thousands of visitors from academic institutions around the world. More than 30 interactive exhibits introduce uses of nuclear science and technology in health, agriculture, food security and the analysis of materials. The school programme adds an opportunity that an exhibit alone cannot offer: students can ask someone who works in the field what first drew them to it and what the job involves.

A team quiz opens up questions that cross school subjects

Students from HTL Spengergasse, one of the participating schools, worked in small groups to solve a science quiz. The choice of topics gives a sense of the range they could encounter in one visit. A student drawn to environmental science might recognise ocean acidification as a subject of interest, and a classmate curious about how food is grown might find a way into the discussion through plant breeding.

Nuclear safeguards introduce a different side of the agency's work, where scientific expertise serves the international task of verifying the peaceful use of nuclear material. Its place alongside environmental and agricultural questions helps explain why the IAEA brings together people with different training. For a final-year class accustomed to studying physics, chemistry and engineering as separate subjects, the visit offers a chance to see where those interests meet in professional life.

The demonstrations and objects from the laboratories give the conversation a concrete reference point. Students can connect what they see with a question from the team exercise, then hear a professional explain where that subject fits into the agency's work. A class can come away from the same demonstration with different questions, whether about the equipment an engineer works with, the materials a scientist examines or the responsibilities of a radiation protection specialist.

Career conversations put people behind the science

Choosing a course after secondary school is easier when a student has some idea of the work it might lead to. Job titles offer limited help on their own, especially in a field where people with different qualifications can contribute to the same institution. By inviting IAEA professionals to speak about their career paths, the programme gives students a chance to ask how an interest they already have might develop into a profession they have only just encountered.

Michael Schöny, head of the mechanical engineering department at HTL Mödling, highlighted a feature of the visit that mattered to his school. He described it as a "rare and meaningful intersection between classroom learning and real-world global science policy." For students in a technical department, meeting professionals at an international agency gives that connection a human scale: they can hear how someone with a scientific or engineering background came to work on questions that countries address together.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi described the centre as a way to make the agency's mission accessible to people at different stages of scientific life, from high school students to university researchers. The distinction matters for the school pilot because final-year students arrive with technical knowledge but may have had few opportunities to visit a research institution. A professional who explains how they chose a field or what surprised them about the work can address questions that rarely appear in a course description.

Austrian schools will help shape the next round of visits

The pilot comes at a time when 26.9% of higher-education students in the European Union study science, technology, engineering or mathematics, collectively known as STEM. The proposed EU target is at least 32% by 2030, a gap of 5.1 percentage points. The IAEA programme addresses one part of that wider education question by reaching students as they approach decisions about further study and giving them direct contact with people already working in scientific fields.

Feedback from students and teachers in the October-to-December pilot will help shape the 2027 programme before the agency offers it more widely. Students can speak to which encounters helped them understand a career, and teachers can identify where a challenge connected with classroom work or opened up a subject they would like to revisit. The IAEA hopes to extend the programme to other academic institutions in Europe and beyond, drawing on the experience of the Austrian schools that took part first.

For teachers interested in a visit, the centre already accepts group requests and publishes information about its exhibits. The particular value of Become a Scientist is the opportunity to move from a broad interest in science to a more personal question that a working professional can answer: what could someone who enjoys this subject do with it?