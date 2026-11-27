The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is looking into concerns surrounding the proposed Tata Steel-APL Apollo Tubes deal, with on Friday emphasising that the market regulator takes minority shareholders' rights "very seriously". "Our things are very clear because minority shareholders' interest is extremely important for us," Pandey said while responding to a question on investor concerns surrounding the proposed transaction on the sidelines of an ASSOCHAM conference in New Delhi.

He reiterated that "the minority shareholders' interest is very important to us," adding that the market regulator takes minority shareholder rights "very seriously". The remarks come amid concerns flagged by institutional investors and proxy advisory firms that the proposed transaction structure could place a disproportionate share of the financial cost and risk on APL Apollo's minority shareholders.

Reports have also suggested that SEBI may seek details from the companies after stakeholders raised concerns over the structure of the proposed deal. Sources, however, said that the draft offer document is yet to be filed with the market regulator, noting that the process of submitting the document takes five days following the public announcement.

Earlier this week, Tata Steel announced plans to acquire a maximum 52.38 per cent stake in APL Apollo Tubes for approximately Rs 32,266 crore through a promoter stake purchase and a mandatory open offer. Under the proposed transaction, Tata Steel will acquire a 26.38 per cent stake from APL Apollo's promoter group for approximately Rs 15,510.61 crore, while making an open offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake from public shareholders for up to Rs 16,755.66 crore.

Separately, Tata Steel will transfer its steel tubes and colour-coated businesses to APL Apollo for a combined consideration of Rs 28,000 crore. The consolidation is expected to initially take the combined tubes and colour-coated products capacity to 7.5 million tonnes per annum, with a target of 15.5 million tonnes by 2035.

"This strategic move helps to consolidate the Steel Tubes and the Colour Coated business under Tata Steel’s ownership while unlocking multiple synergies between the two companies," Tata Steel CEO and Managing Director T V Narendran had said. (ANI)