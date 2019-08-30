BJP is a party of workers unlike other parties having

Every party in the country has stood on "parivarwad" (politics of family/dynasty), but the BJP is a party of workers where common activists pasting posters on walls or selling tea have reached to the top position, its working president J P Nadda said Friday. Nadda said the party has formed government in 17 states and the next aim was to come to power in the West Bengal.

Lauding Union Home Minister Amit Shah on abrogation of Article 370, Nadda said "Shah decimated Article 370 just in a days debate, freeing Jammu & Kashmirs 70 years ordeal". Addressing the BJPs Shakti Kendra-cum-booth level workers Convention here, Nadda accused other political parties of laying their foundations on "politics of family and dynasty" while the BJP gives opportunity to every worker of the party to grow.

"Every party in the country has stood on parivarwad (politics of family/dynasty). But BJP is a party of workers. Common workers who have put posters (on walls), held flags and sold tea have reached to the top now," he said.

Though he did not take any names, he alluded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, having humble beginning in politics. Nadda expressed gladness at seven crore members being added to the party during the ongoing membership drive, taking the total count to 18 crore in the country.

"The BJP has formed governments in 17 states and now West Bengal remains. First Jharkhand and then Bengal, he said. Assembly elections in Jharkhand are likely to be held in November or December this year.

Buoyed by stupendous performance in the general election where it bagged 18 out of a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal, only four less than the ruling TMC, the saffron party leaders have been asserting that their target was to unseat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from the power in the 2021 Assembly poll there. In his address, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said, "Kashmir is ours and will remain ours forever," and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for diluting Article 370 that gave special provisions to Jammu and Kashmir.

Das said, Jharkhand suffered political instability for 14 years (since its formation as state in 2000). On one hand (former) ministers and (ex-) chief minister (Madhu Koda) of those 14 years went to Hotwar jail, on the other, there is no scam in our government now. Taking a dig at opposition parties, Das echoed Nadda saying while family affiliations are required for becoming prime minister and party president in other parties, the BJP makes a tea-seller as prime minister and party president who put posters on walls, alluding to Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah respectively.

Development of the country and the state is happening in the double-engine governments, Das said, adding Modi has become a global leader and BJPs ideology is spreading in the world. Our objective is to serve the people, he said.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said, Our forefathers dream of Independent India has been fulfilled by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji by achieving one nation, one symbol and one Constitution within 100 days of the government. Shyama Prasad Mukerjee sacrificed his life for the cause. BJPs state unit president Laxman Gilua said that there is not much time left as assembly elections are likely to be held in November or December this year, so every worker should go to every booth and panchayat and make the people aware of welfare and developmental schemes of the central and the state governments.

Our government is committed to developing villages, poor women and the youth, Gilua said..

