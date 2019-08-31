VBA might get LoP seat after Maha polls, CM mocks Cong-NCP

Taking a dig at the Congress and the NCP, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said he foresees the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi getting the Leader of the Opposition post in the next Maharashtra Assembly. The Congress and the NCP have of late witnessed several of their leaders joining the ruling combine.

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) was formed by Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh leader Prakash Ambedkar and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi ahead of the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year. The VBA managed to win just one of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, but nibbled away a sizable number of votes which the Congress and NCP claimed helped the BJP's cause. The Congress and NCP also labelled the VBA as the "B team of the BJP".

Asked about it at a press conference here, Fadnavis said, "The Congress-NCP, which labelled the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi as the 'B' team of the BJP, is itself becoming the 'B' team of the BJP. And the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi is becoming 'A' team." "Now, I see, in the next Assembly the opposition leader will be from the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi," Fadnavis added. Congress' Vijay Wadettiwar is at present the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly.

Replying to a question, he said the BJP and Shiv Sena will "100 per cent" form an alliance for Maharashtra Assembly polls, due in October. Fadnavis claimed people had lost faith in the Congress-NCP combine as they had failed to do justice even to their roles as opposition parties.

"And therefore, I think the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will get a huge response from the people. I am sure we will get unprecedented number of seats," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)