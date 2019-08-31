No trust in the updated NRC: Assam BJP

The ruling BJP on Saturday said they do not trust the updated National Register of Citizens, specifically prepared for Assam, and appealed to the central and the state governments to prepare a nationwide NRC. Addressing a press conference here, BJP Assam President Ranjeet Kumar Dass said the final NRC contains very small figure of exclusions compared to officially stated figures earlier.

"We do not trust this NRC... We are very unhappy...We appeal to the central and the state governments to prepare a national level NRC," he added. Dass said the party will keep a close watch on the process of appeal in the Foreigners Tribunals (FTs) by the excluded persons and the judgements of the cases.

"If we see that FTs are delivering adverse judgements on the appeals by genuine Indian citizens, we will not wait for the entire 19 lakh cases to be disposed off. We will bring in legislation and make an act to protect them," he asserted. The final NRC was published on Saturday by excluding 19,06,657 persons.

A total of 3,11,21,004 names were included out of 3,30,27,661 applicants..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)