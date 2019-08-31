Decisions on Article 370, triple talaq proof govt can take

BJP working president J P Nadda on Saturday said the government's decisions on Article 370 and triple talaq showed the world that it does not hesitate to take bold steps in the interest of the nation. Nadda, addressing the state BJP booth-level convention here, also said the issues surrounding Jammu and Kashmir were both diplomatic and political.

"The central government has demonstrated this to the world that it never hesitates to take big and bold decisions on political and social issues," he said, citing examples of the abrogation of provisions of Article 370, and making the practice of instant divorce through triple talaq among Muslims a punishable offence. Nadda said the BJP has never believed women from the minority community were a separate group, and that is the reason why there is no bias in women empowerment.

"The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yozana and the Ujjwala Yozana are examples of how women, irrespective of majority or minority communities, have been given ownership rights," the BJP leader said. Without naming anyone, Nadda said the reins of the country were earlier in the hands of incapable people, who had no importance at the international level.

"They were people who could not rise above their family interests and had not thought about the welfare of the people," he said. Nadada also expressed confidence that the BJP would win two-third majority in the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand later this year.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Raghubar Das alleged that the Congress had "made Muslims as its vote bank" after Independence, which prevented development of the community. Das added that the state government accords top priority to empowerment of women..

