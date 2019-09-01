NRC should be revisited to ensure no genuine citizen is left out: Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi

The National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be revisited to ensure that no genuine citizens are excluded, said former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi here on Sunday. Jogi, who was addressing a press conference of his party -- Janta Congress Chhattisgarh -- to announce its candidate for the upcoming Dantewada assembly by-poll, told ANI: "Sitting at a long distance from Assam, I cannot say how many are genuine or not genuine but I can only say that the number of people excluded appears to be very large."

"It (NRC) needs to be revised. The committee should revisit the entire NRC procedure to ensure that no genuine citizens of India are excluded," Jogi said. He also condemned Congress leader Digvijay Singh's recent statements accusing BJP and Bajrang Dal of taking money from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and spying for the neighboring country.

"Digvijay Singh's statement is highly deplorable. I find no words to condemn it. I condemn it in the strongest possible manner. I think it is time the high command of his party should consider taking action against him," he said. The Janata Congress Chhattisgarh announced Sumit Karma as its candidate for Dantewada assembly by-poll. Karma, a former college professor, had left his job and joined Jogi's party last year.

Dantewada assembly seat fell vacant after sitting Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Bhima Mandavi was killed in an IED blast by the Naxals this year during the Lok Sabha poll campaigning. (ANI)

