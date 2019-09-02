AAP protests outside home of Vijay Goel, BJP calls it drama

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Monday sat on a protest outside the residence of BJP leader Vijay Goel against his stand on issues of subsidised electricity and free water supply in Delhi, evoking a sharp response from the ruling party which called it a "drama". Goel has demanded that the Delhi government refund the money paid by people as water bill.

Singh said he had fixed a meeting with Goel at 11 am, but the BJP leader did not respond to calls or messages. Singh, along with AAP leader Dilip Pandey and party workers, reached Goel's residence Monday morning when the BJP leader was not home and started a protest.

"I had asked Goel ji three questions a few days back. I asked him what is his stand on Delhi getting subsidised electricity. Secondly, I asked about his stand on free water and thirdly, I asked who would be the chief ministerial face of the BJP against Arvind Kejriwal. I have come here to seek answers to these three questions," he said. Pandey accused Goel of pretending to have a dialogue with RWAs for the past several days.

"I went to him myself and asked him three questions. Instead of answering those three questions, he asked his goons and policemen to throw me out. The Delhi government has waived water bills and made electricity free up to 200 units. Should the BJP not clarify whether it is for it or against it? The BJP is saying that the government should return the old bills that have been deposited," he said. "If this is BJP's stand, then they must say this in their manifesto. At the same time, in the states where the BJP is in government, they must make electricity affordable and return water bills to the people who have paid them," he added.

The BJP responded sharply to Singh's allegations, with Goel saying that Kejriwal WAs angry from the day the campaign was started to withdraw the penalty being levied on the old water bills. "During the next assembly elections the people of Delhi will ask Kejriwal, why he has become part of the corruption against which he promised to fight when they gave him a massive mandate in the assembly elections to provide a transparent and honest governance," he said.

Goel said Singh's protest outside his home shows that Kejriwal is so rattled that they have left the Delhi government and are sitting outside his home. "It is unfortunate that Singh took time to meet me but then brought in several people to fight. What was the need of doing drama by taking an appointment then," he said.

Goel further said that Kejriwal is staging a drama to avoid answering people's questions. Delhi BJP incharge Shyam Jaju said Kejriwal has not taken any action against his MLAs involved in serious cases.

"He should introspect because the people of Delhi will ask him what have you done for the development of Delhi in the next assembly elections. On the one hand Kejriwal suppress the voice of Delhi BJP MLAs and on the other stages drama at the house of a BJP MP to mislead the people of Delhi," he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)