PM Modi congratulates winners of National Teacher Awards for exceptional work

During the interaction, Prime Minister talked about the importance of using technology as a teaching aid. He asked the teachers to encourage brainstorming amongst the students to find solutions for the various day to day problems.

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 03-09-2019 18:26 IST
Interacting with the Prime Minister, the awardees narrated their transformational work in bringing about positive change in the schools. Image Credit: ANI

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today, interacted with the recipients of National Teacher Awards 2018, at Lok Kalyan Marg.

The Prime Minister congratulated the award winners for their exceptional work. He urged them to continue striving hard to transform the life of every student.

During the interaction, Prime Minister talked about the importance of using technology as a teaching aid. He asked the teachers to encourage brainstorming amongst the students to find solutions for the various day to day problems. He urged the awardees to give every child an opportunity, and not to bind the students down.

The Prime Minister stressed on the need to stimulate creativity amongst students. He pointed out that encouraging creativity will act as self-motivation for children and enable them to compete with oneself. He added that it is important to understand the student's perspective about various issues. He asked the teachers to keep the student inside each one of them alive and to keep learning.

Interacting with the Prime Minister, the awardees narrated their transformational work in bringing about positive change in the schools. They also mentioned how Atal Tinkering Labs have enabled students to innovate and utilize technology.

The Union Minister of Human Resource Development, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal and Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Shri Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

