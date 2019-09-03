MDA committee to decide consensus candidate for Speaker's post

A committee of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) will meet here on Wednesday to decide the consensus candidate for the Speakers post in the state Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Tuesday. The committee was constituted last month after the alliance partners failed to find a consensus candidate for the post following the demise of Donkupar Roy, who was the Speaker.

Roy was also the president of the United Democratic Party in July. "We are meeting tomorrow to finalise the consensus candidate of the alliance," the deputy chief minister said.

Tynsong heads the committee in which the other members include cabinet ministers AL Hek (BJP), Banteidor Lyngdoh (People's Democratic Front) and Metbah Lyngdoh (UDP). The Committee has to propose the name of the consensus candidate by Wednesday ahead of the Assembly session scheduled to begin from September 6.

While the UDP has staked claim to the Speaker's post held by its former president, coalition partner United Progressive Forum has also staked claim to the post..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)