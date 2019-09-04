International Development News
Singapore PM takes initial step towards calling general election

Reuters Singapore
Updated: 04-09-2019 14:54 IST
Image Credit: kremlin.ru

Singapore's prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong, has formed a panel to review electoral boundaries, his office said in a statement on Wednesday, signaling an imminent general election.

Singapore, which has been ruled by Lee's People's Action Party since independence more than half a century ago, must hold elections by early 2021.

The formation of the electoral boundary review panel is seen as a precursor to national elections.

COUNTRY : Singapore
