PM Johnson: I will take UK out of EU on Oct. 31 if I am still prime minister

Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would take Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 if he was still prime minister, proposing to hold a national election on Oct. 15.

"If I am still prime minister after Tuesday the 15th of October then we will leave on the 31st of October with, I hope, a much better deal," Johnson told parliament during a debate on whether to hold an election.

