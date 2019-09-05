International Development News
PM Johnson: I will take UK out of EU on Oct. 31 if I am still prime minister

Reuters London
Updated: 05-09-2019 00:41 IST
PM Johnson: I will take UK out of EU on Oct. 31 if I am still prime minister

Image Credit: Flickr

Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would take Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 if he was still prime minister, proposing to hold a national election on Oct. 15.

"If I am still prime minister after Tuesday the 15th of October then we will leave on the 31st of October with, I hope, a much better deal," Johnson told parliament during a debate on whether to hold an election.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
